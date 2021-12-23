ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest regarding a shooting that occurred inside Mally Supermarket in the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue.

On December 16, 2021, at approximately 11:50 PM, Country Club Hills police officers responded to the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Country Club Hills Police requested the assistance of The St. Louis County Police. The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Photos of the person of interest are attached.

This individual is considered armed and dangerous. Detectives want to identify him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding this person of interest should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

