ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 4800 block of Cloverfield Trails Court which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On March 30, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 3800 block of Cloverfield Trails Court. Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On April 21, 2022, the victim, now identified as Darius Monda, 31 years of age, of the 4800 block of Cloverfield Trails Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63033, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

