ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue which resulted in non-life threatening gunshot injuries to four individuals.

On August 29, 2022, at 7:16 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Responding officers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive. Two additional victims were located nearby. All victims were transported to area hospitals with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. None are students at Jennings (apparently that rumor was circulating).

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

