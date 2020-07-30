ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said he will not pursue charges after a new investigation into the 2014 death of Michael Brown.

Bell said the decision came after a five-month review of documents and other evidence.

"The question is 'Can we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed?' and the answer to that is no," Bell said Thursday.

Brown's father, Michael Brown Sr., called for Bell's office to launch a new investigation last August on the fifth anniversary of his son's death.

Brown, 18, was shot and killed by former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. Wilson was never charged.

Brown and a friend were walking down the middle of Canfield Drive when Wilson told them to move to the sidewalk. An exchange of words led to a fight inside Wilson's SUV. Brown got out and ran, then turned around to face the officer.

Wilson told investigators that he shot Brown — who was 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 290 pounds in self-defense. Some people in the Canfield Green apartment complex near the shooting initially claimed Brown had his hands up in surrender, but the grand jury found no evidence to confirm that.

The Justice Department also declined to indict Wilson after there investigation.

