ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect John Cowan, 63 years of age, of the 1200 block of Congress Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63138, for Murder First Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A mugshot of Cowan is attached. Cowan is being held on $1,000,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Article continues after sponsor message

The probable cause statement reads: On August 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of Congress Avenue. A witness stated that the victim and the defendant had been in a verbal altercation in the living room of the home. The defendant then arms himself with a 12 gauge shotgun, follows the victim into the kitchen and shoots the victim once in the stomach. Officers recovered the firearm in the living room and found the victim to be deceased on the kitchen floor. The defendant was arrested on scene and had no injuries.

The victim has been identified as Michael Mayer, 51 years of age, of the 1200 block of Congress Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

More like this: