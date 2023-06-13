ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, June 12, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Tyree Fletcher, 18 years of age, of the 4200 block of Smithfield Place in St. Louis, Missouri 63134, for one count of Murder Second Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Robbery First Degree, one count of Resisting Arrest/Detention by Fleeing.

A booking photo of Fletcher is attached. Fletcher is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

The probable cause statement reads: At approximately 3:00 P.M. on June 10, 2023, Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the BP at N. Hanley and I-70. Video surveillance shows Defendant and a passenger get out of a gray Chevrolet Malibu. Defendant is identified as the driver of the gray Chevrolet Malibu. The Victim was observed sitting outside the gas station.

Video surveillance shows the Defendant and the passenger have a brief conversation with Victim. Defendant stated Victim asked if they wanted to purchase marijuana. Passenger and Defendant got in Defendant’s vehicle and drove around the back of the gas station. Video surveillance shows passenger come around the side of the gas station to where Victim was sitting and steal a backpack from and shoot Victim. Victim later died from gunshot wounds to the chest/abdomen. Video surveillance shows the vehicle driven by Defendant leaving the gas station parking lot and entering the roadway.

The passenger then is observed running toward the vehicle. The Defendant stopped the vehicle, picked up the passenger, and drove away. Investigation determined that the gray Chevrolet Malibu was registered to Defendant. On June 10, 2023 at approximately 9:15 P.M., the Defendant’s vehicle was seen at Jennings Station and Garesche. Officers turned on their emergency equipment and attempted to pull over the vehicle.

The Defendant’s vehicle fled eastbound on I-70, weaving in and out of traffic and traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Defendant turned off his lights during the pursuit. Officers lost sight of the vehicle at Shreve and I-70. On June 11, 2023, officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the City of St. Louis. Defendant was driving the vehicle and was arrested. Defendant admitted to driving the vehicle away from the gas station and during the pursuit with officers on June 10, 2023. Defendant admitted to police he went through the Victim’s backpack and found marijuana. Defendant also stated the shooter was a passenger in his vehicle at the time of the pursuit from police.

