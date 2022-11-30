ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Christopher Gonzalez, 43 years of age, of the 10000 block of Concord School Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63128, for one count of Interference With Custody – Removed from State or Concealed. A booking photo for Gonzalez is not available. Gonzalez is being held on $20,000.00 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On November 28, 2022, the Defendant contacted his daughter on her cellular phone around 3:15 p.m. in violation of a court order prohibiting him from contacting his children. By 5:20 p.m., the children were reported missing from their home by their mother. Police in the city of Alberta Lea, Minnesota located both children with the Defendant on November 29, 2022.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

