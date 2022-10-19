ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, September 26, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect DeSean Pearson, 25 years of age, of the 1700 block of Dowd Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63135, for one count of Murder Second Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Stealing a Firearm, and one count of Assault First Degree. Pearson was arrested on October 17, 2022. A Mugshot of Pearson is attached. Pearson is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On September 23, 2022, Defendant and Co-Defendant, acting together, went to the Victim’s home and purchased a green leafy substance. Defendant obtained Victim #2s’ .380 firearm and shot Victim #1 several times in the chest, killing Victim #1. The two Co-Defendants then tried to steal jars of a green leafy substance. The Co-Defendants got into a vehicle. Victim #2 approached the vehicle and the Defendant shot Victim #2 one time on the left side, causing serious physical injury.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

