ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Kevin McArthur, 43 years of age, unknown address, for Terrorist Threat Second Degree. A booking photo of McArthur is attached. McArthur is being held on a $7,000 bond.

The probable cause statement reads: On December 5, 2022, witnesses, and nursing staff at Hyland Behavioral Health Center, reported that the defendant, who had been a patient at the Center, stated that upon his release he was going to blow up and shoot up Northwest High School in Jefferson County, MO. The school was notified and extra patrols of the campus were implemented. The defendant was arrested. Defendant admitted to making the threat against the school.

St. Louis County police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

