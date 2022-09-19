ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, September 16, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects Demetrius Green, 36 years of age, of the 6800 block of Robbins Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63133, for Robbery First Degree and Armed Criminal Action; and Andre Vantreece, 42 years of age, of the 4900 block of Genevieve Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63120, for Robbery First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Mugshots of Green and Vantreece are attached. Green and Vantreece are each being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Article continues after sponsor message

The probable cause statement for both defendants reads: On September 3, 2022, at 5:45 PM, at the Wal-Mart store at 3270 Telegraph Road, defendants placed two computer monitors into a shopping cart and pushed it towards a set of exit doors, having made no attempt to pay for the items. A store employee approached defendants in the vestibule and grabbed the cart, then attempted to pull the cart back inside the store. As she did so, the cart tipped over and the monitors fell onto the floor. The employee picked up the monitors then looked up to see defendan

t Vantreece pointing a gun at her. She threw the monitors aside and dove behind a wall, at which point defendant Green picked up one of the monitors and left the store, while defendant Vantreece continued to display the gun at the store employee and others in the immediate area.

Once outside, before the two men got into a waiting vehicle and drove away, defendant Vantreece fired one shot into the air. The vehicle used by defendants was identified and ultimately found, unoccupied, in St. Louis city. Meanwhile, defendants had been identified from surveillance video of the incident. Police affixed a GPS tracker to the unoccupied car and, once it started moving, tracked it to a location in Pagedale. Both defendants were inside the vehicle and were arrested. Defendant Green refused to make any statement. Defendant Vantreece confirmed only that he had obtained possession of the car as a "rental" in exchange for drugs. Defendant Vantreece was in possession of a 9mm pistol, consistent with descriptions provided by witnesses, at the time of his arrest. The Wal-Mart employee who had grabbed the shopping cart identified both defendants from photo lineups.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

More like this: