ST. LOUIS COUNTY- On Monday, January 11, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued at-large warrants on suspect Cameron Bernard, 19 years of age, of the 6700 block of Donald Street in St. Louis, Missouri 63121, for Murder First Degree, two Counts of Assault First Degree, three counts of Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution.

Bernard is being held on a $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond. Bernard was taken into custody on 1/14/21. A mugshot of Bernard is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Bernard reads: The Defendant shot a firearm from a stolen motor vehicle into a second motor vehicle containing three people, killing Ryan Hampton and causing serious physical injury to one of the other occupants. The two surviving victims are children.

The Defendant fled from the scene with the murder weapon, thereby concealing it from law enforcement. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

