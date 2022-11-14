ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 11100 block of Riaza Square which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On November 13, 2022, at 10:02 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Larimore Parkway and Riaza Square. Responding officers located an adult male in a parking lot in the 11100 block of Riaza Square suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers immediately rendered life-saving aid but the victim later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital and was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting was the result of an altercation.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: