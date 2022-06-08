ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor crash in the area of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and St. Cyr Road which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On June 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and St. Cyr Road. Arriving officers located two motor vehicles involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard. The Equinox entered the intersection at St. Cyr Road and struck a 2011 Volvo S40, which was westbound on St. Cyr Road turning onto southbound Lewis and Clark Boulevard. After striking the Volvo, the Equinox rolled several times before coming to rest.

The driver of the Equinox, an adult male, was ejected from the vehicle. The male was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The Equinox had one passenger, a 20 year old female, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

The deceased (driver of the Equinox) has been identified as Samuel Robinson, 20 years of age, of the 1700 block of Parker Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

The Volvo had 6 occupants, including the driver. The driver and 1 occupant sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. One passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries. The remaining 3 passengers were uninjured.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

