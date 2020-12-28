ST. LOUIS - On December 25, 2020 at approximately 6:58 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 1500 block of Lakeside Lane for a call for service for a check the welfare of an individual. Officers arriving on scene entered the residence and located two victims, an adult female and a female child, approximately 2 years of age, suffering from fatal injuries. The victims were pronounced deceased on scene.

The deceased have been identified as Charese Garvin, 28 years of age, and Alayah Butler, 23 months old, both of the 1500 block of Lakeside Lane in St. Louis, Missouri 63138. Garvin is Butler’s mother. Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: