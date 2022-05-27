ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue which resulted in the death of one person.

The deceased has been positively identified as Edwardo Santiago Jr., 29 years of age, of the 5600 block of Janet Avenue in Jennings, MO 63136.

On May 26, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m, Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue. Responding Officers were informed a male victim was shot but was transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the male (black male) victim was among a group sitting outside when an unknown suspect and suspect vehicle opened fire on the victim and fled the scene.

The male victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. There were no other victims injured by the gunfire. The male is believed to be 29 years of age.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

