ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 11100 block of Riaza Square that resulted in the death of an adult male.

On April 11, 2023, at 12:24 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for shots fired in the 11100 block of Riaza Square. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

