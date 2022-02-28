ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been positively identified as De’Marion Jones, 17 years of age, of the 200 block of Midlothian Road in St. Louis, Missouri, 63138, in the recent homicide in the City of Jennings.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard in the City of Jennings which resulted in the death of a male victim in his late teens.

At 10:46 p.m. on February 26, 2022, St. Louis County Police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for an alarm sounding in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard. When officers arrived, they learned that a shooting had occurred inside the business. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced deceased.

The suspect fled the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The investigation has revealed the suspect and victim were known to one another.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: