ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 900 block of Raford Court, in the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On January 30, 2023, at 11:56 a.m. police officers from the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors responded to the scene of a shooting in the 900 block of Raford Court. Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

City of Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Officers requested St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives lead the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

