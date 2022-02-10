ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Norstead Walk in the Central County Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 1:45 a.m. on February 10, 2022, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 7200 block of Norstead Walk.

Responding officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

