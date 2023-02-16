ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road which resulted in the death of an adult male.

The deceased has been identified as Shavkat Narimanov, 19 years of age, of St. Louis.

On February 15, 2023, at 5:55 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road. Officers located a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a minivan.

Preliminary investigation has revealed Driver #1, operating a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle, was southbound on Telegraph Road, traveling at a high rate of speed. Driver #2, operating a 2002 Chevrolet Venture minivan, was northbound on Telegraph Road, turning west onto Baumgartner Road when the Kawasaki entered the intersection, striking the Chevrolet. Driver #1 was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased. There were no other injuries.

The investigation is active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators with information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

