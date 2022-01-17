ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Acting Police Chief Kenneth L. Gregory is announcing the launch of the Department’s new Wellness Application. The application was primarily created for Department employees and family members to utilize; however, it also contains features accessible and helpful to the public.

The public can access useful information regarding the St. Louis County Police Department, including a career opportunity tab that takes you to job openings and an application for employment. It also contains important Department phone numbers, safety, and crime prevention tips, links to Department social media pages, our policies and procedures, history, and directions on complimenting an officer.

For Police Department employees, the application provides access to self-assessments, a wellness toolkit, Chaplain support services, therapy finder services, injury prevention, and fitness information, as well as a one-touch crisis alert function.

“This application is a very helpful tool for our community in finding information regarding our Department in addition to providing wellness information for our staff members,” stated Lieutenant Scott Roach, Commander of the Wellness Unit. “From safety tips to a precinct locator map, the app puts a wealth of information at our public’s fingertips.”

The Application, available on both Apple and Android devices can be found in the Apple and Google stores under St. Louis County PD with an image of the County Police Department’s patch.

