ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department issued a missing person/endangered report for a 14-year-old girl Tuesday morning.

St. Louis County Police said Amira Shahid was last seen in the 2100 block of East Humes in Florissant, MO., at approximately 1:30 a.m. on November 28, 2021.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The police said Amira is 5’5”, 130 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her forehead.

"She was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt and dark leggings," the police said.

Please contact the police at 636-529-8210 with any information about her or her whereabouts.

More like this:

St. Louis County Police Probe Possible Electrocution Death
Mar 17, 2025
Charges Filed Against Edwardsville Woman in Fatal Pedestrian Incident
Mar 14, 2025
Breakthrough In Cold Case Solves Mystery Of Carol Hemphill
Mar 14, 2025
Pedestrian Struck, Killed At South Broadway Avenue At Horn Avenue
Mar 27, 2025
Homicide Occurs In 2500 Block of Saddle Ridge In St. Louis County
Mar 25, 2025

 