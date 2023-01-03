ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On January 2, 2023, at 4:23 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

