ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 6600 block of Larry Lane in the City of Berkeley which resulted in the death of an adult male.

At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, Police Officers from the City of Berkeley received a call for “Shooting” in the 6600 block of Larry Lane. Berkeley Police Officers contacted a male, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The male told them that he was involved in a gun fight with another male who was inside of the residence. Paramedics responded and pronounced the male inside the residence deceased on scene. The male who was initially contacted by Berkeley police was conveyed to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons was requested by the City of Berkeley Police and are now leading the investigation.

The deceased has been positively identified as Monterio Smith, 26 years of age, of the 6700 block of Larry Lane in Berkeley, MO 63134.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

