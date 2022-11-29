ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place which resulted in the death of an adult female.

On November 25, 2022, at 9:57 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for an assault in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place. Responding officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment.

On November 28, 2022, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Kacie Stith, 23 years of age, of the 5300 block of Gladstone Place in St. Louis, Missouri 63121.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Monday, November 28, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued updated charges on suspect Brianna Williams, 23 years of age, of the 10500 block of Hudson Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Murder Second Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A Mugshot of Williams is attached. Williams is being held on $250,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Officers responded to a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located Victim lying in bed with an apparent gunshot wound to the forehead. Defendant told police that the two were in an argument. Defendant held a gun at Victim to get her attention but the gun went off. Victim died of her injuries.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

More like this: