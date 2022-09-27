ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a homicide in unincorporated St. Louis County has been identified as Jynese King, 21 years of age, of the 5500 block of Golf Ridge Lane in Saint Louis, Missouri 63128.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 5100 block of Golf Ridge Lane in Unincorporated St. Louis County, which resulted in the death of an adult female.

On September 26, 2022, at 2:12 PM, Affton Southwest precinct Officers responded to a call for service regarding a shooting in the 5100 block of Golf Ridge Lane. Responding officers located two adult females suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury and was treated and later released.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives conducting the investigation.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting to be the result of an argument between familiar parties.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

