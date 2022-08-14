ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city of Flordell Hills which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On August 14, 2022, at 4:37 PM, police in Velda City requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Bureau to investigate a homicide at the intersection of Glenboro Dr. and Gaylord Dr. in the city of Flordell Hills.

The investigation revealed two males were engaged in an altercation when one male shot the other.

The victim who was struck by gunfire died at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody a short distance away.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

