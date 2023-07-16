ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 14300 block of Ocean View Court which resulted in the death of a juvenile male.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 1:26 PM, St. Louis County Police Offices from the North County precinct responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting in the 14300 block of Ocean View Court. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive male inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A juvenile male suspect is in custody and has been referred to Family Court.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

