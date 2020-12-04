FENTON - The pedestrian who died after being struck in the 600 block of Gravois Bluffs in the City of Fenton Precinct has been identified as Thomas Bertel, 59 years of age, of the 6600 block of Antire Road in High Ridge, Missouri 63049.

At 6:35 p.m. on December 3, 2020, St. Louis County Police officers from the City of Fenton Precinct responded to the 600 block of Gravois Bluffs for a call for service for a pedestrian struck. The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation has revealed the victim was in the parking lot at this address when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

