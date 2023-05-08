ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a recent St. Louis County homicide has been identified as Dominic Meriwether, Jr., 23 years of age, of the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle in St. Louis, Missouri 63136. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On May 5, 2023, at 11:52 AM, police officers from the City of Country Club Hills responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue. Arriving officers observed an adult male in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation has led investigators to believe the shooting occurred on the parking lot of the business.

The City of Country Club Hills Police Department requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons lead the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

