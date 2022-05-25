ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive which resulted in the death of an adult male.

The deceased has been identified as Dennis Abeln, 72 years of age, of the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63129.

On May 24, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for an Assault Just Occurred in the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive. Arriving officers located an adult male, 72 years of age, who had been struck by a motor vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

A 16-year-old juvenile remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and referred to Family Court.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

