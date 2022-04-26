ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 15800 block of New Halls Ferry Road which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On Monday, April 25, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects Jeremiah Allen, 18 years of age, of the 1600 block of Langholm in Florissant, Missouri 63033, and Tywon Harris, 18 years of age, of the 3200 block of Brookshire in Florissant, Missouri 63033, each for one count of Murder Second Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Both Allen and Harris are being held without bond.

On April 24, 2022, at approximately 6:38 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a

call for service for a shooting at the Hazelwood Central High School in the 15800 block of New Halls Ferry Road. Officers located an adult male in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim is not a student nor does the shooting appear to be related to the school in any way.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

