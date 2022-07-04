ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a house fire that resulted in the death of one individual.

On July 1, 2022, at 11:38 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a house fire in the 10000 block of Count Drive. Responding officers located a home partially engulfed in flames. Fire personnel were able to extinguish the flames and upon entry into the residence, found an unresponsive individual in a rear bathroom. The individual was immediately transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the fire to not be criminal in nature. Additional information will be disseminated as it become available.

