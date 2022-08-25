ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Congress Avenue which resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 2:38 p.m. on August 24, 2022, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 1200 block of Congress Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

