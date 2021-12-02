ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving the death of a police officer in the area of Chambers Road and Crete Drive in North St. Louis County.

On December 1, 2021, at approximately 2:10 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Bureau of Drug Enforcement advised the Bureau of Communications of a motor vehicle collision in the area of Chambers Road and Crete Drive involving an unmarked St. Louis County Police Vehicle.

A preliminary investigation has revealed Drug Unit Detectives were conducting an investigation and attempted to stop a black Volkswagen Jetta. The Volkswagen Jetta failed to stop and drove westbound on Chambers Road at a high rate of speed. At the time, an unmarked police Dodge Caravan, driven by Detective Antonio Valentine and occupied by another St. Louis County Police Detective, responded to the area, travelling eastbound on Chambers Road more than a mile away from the attempted traffic stop. Meanwhile, the black Volkswagen Jetta, continued speeding westbound on Chambers Road, where the two vehicles converged near the intersection of Crete Drive. Evidence at the scene demonstrates the Jetta crossed the center lane and struck the Dodge Caravan. Responding units attempted lifesaving efforts to treat Detective Valentine, who ultimately was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Detective Valentine, 42 years of age, has been with the St. Louis County Police Department since 2007 and was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement. Detective Valentine’s Department photograph is attached.

Detective Valentine was also an Army combat military veteran of Iraq and recently retired from the Air Force Reserve.

The second Detective was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The Jetta, which was reported stolen in October, 2021, was driven by an adult male. Life-saving efforts were given to the driver of the Jetta at the scene. He was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased driver of the Jetta has been identified Alfred Mayes, 33 years of age, of the 10200 block of Valley Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, 63137.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

