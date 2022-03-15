ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 1400 block of Dunn Road which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On March 15, 2022, at approximately 2:20 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a sudden death in the 1400 block of Dunn Road, the Budget Inn. Officers discovered an adult male deceased in a room in the hotel. Further investigation revealed the death to be a homicide.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

