ST. LOUIS - Due to the predicted extreme cold weather forecasted for St. Louis and surrounding areas for today and tomorrow, the St. Louis County Police Department will have officers more visible than usual throughout the neighborhoods we serve. Should a resident have an immediate cold-weather-related emergency, they may either contact the office directly if safe to do so, dial "211" or call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210. Our goal is to ensure residents are safe during this and any extreme weather conditions. If needed, residents may also call "211" between the hours of 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. to receive a list of warming shelters with availability. If an inquiry regarding shelter availability is needed after 7:30 p.m., residents are asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.