Media Advisory – St. Louis County Police Department Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

In the past nine days, ten members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol (5 Precincts), the Division of Special Operations, and the Division of Operational Support. It is unknown how our staff members contracted it.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Potentially affected work area(s) and vehicle(s) have been thoroughly cleaned.

There have been a total of 169 positive test results since the global pandemic first directly impacted the personnel of the Department on March 28, 2020. 156 of the 169 have already recovered and returned to duty.

The St. Louis County Police Department stands ready to serve and protect.

More like this:

Authorities Investigate Male Death at East St. Louis Park
Oct 22, 2025
St. Clair Sheriff’s Department Honors Veteran Deputies
Oct 5, 2025
East St. Louis Man Charged With Armed Robbery and First Degree Murder
Sep 30, 2025
ISP Arrests Belleville Woman For First-Degree Murder In Stabbing Death
Sep 29, 2025
Police Continue To Investigate Pedestrian Fatality
Oct 20, 2025

 