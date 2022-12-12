ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Buckley Road and Lemay Ferry Road that resulted in the death of an adult female. The deceased has been positively identified as Subrina Coleman, 44 years of age, of the 300 block of North Fourth Street in Pacific, Missouri, 63069.

On December 9, 2022, at 6:14 p.m. St. Louis County Police officers from the South County precinct responded to a call for service at the intersection of Buckley Road and Lemay Ferry Road for a person struck. Responding officers located an adult female who had been struck by a motor vehicle. The female was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment, but later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation has revealed a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Buckley Road at Lemay Ferry Road when a female entered the roadway and was struck.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No other injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

