ST. LOUIS COUNTY - In December of 2022, the St. Louis County Police Department Crime Laboratory became the 75th organization in the U.S., and the 101st in the world, to use STRmixTM forensic software in its scientific testing of crime scene evidence.

STRmixTM is an advanced DNA interpretation software capable of resolving mixed DNA profiles previously regarded as too complex or low quantity to interpret manually. The software will considerably increase the number of DNA profiles that can be utilized to aid criminal investigations.

In 2018, the department was awarded competitive grant funding to purchase STRmixTM through the 2017 Forensic DNA Laboratory Efficiency Improvement and Capacity Enhancement Program Grant. Validation began in early 2019 and was completed in 2021. Implementation and analyst training was completed in December of 2022.

The STRmixTM software represents a remarkable advancement in the field of forensic DNA analysis and will dramatically increase the number of DNA profiles that can be used to aid the criminal justice system.

