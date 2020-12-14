ST. LOUIS - On Monday, December 14, 2020, St. Louis County Police Chief Mary T. Barton announced the promotions of Lieutenants Jerry Kelly and Peter Morrow to Captain, and Sergeants Danielle Durham, Michael Parks, and Jeffrey Warner to Lieutenant.

Captain Jerry Kelly joined the Department in 2007. Captain Kelly has previously served in the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy, the Bureau of Professional Standards, the Bureau of Drug Enforcement, the City of Jennings Precinct, the North County Precinct, the Personnel Services Unit, and the Central County Precinct. He is currently assigned to the Affton Southwest Precinct. Captain Kelly earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration of Justice from the University of Missouri St. Louis and a Masters Degree in Management from Webster University. Captain Kelly has received 6 awards, commendations, and letters of appreciation. Captain Peter Morrow joined the Department in 1994.

Captain Morrow has previously served in the Bureau of Communications, the Planning and Analysis Unit, the Central County Precinct, the Affton Southwest Precinct, the City of Fenton Precinct, the South County Precinct, and the Homicide/Robbery/Sexual Assault Unit. He is currently assigned to the Bureau of Computer Services. Captain Morrow earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Benedictine College. Captain Morrow has received 14 awards, commendations, and letters of appreciation.

Lieutenant Danielle Durham joined the Department in 2005. Lieutenant Durham has previously served in the City of Jennings Precinct, the North County Precinct, and the Bureau of Central Police Records, and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Professional Standards. Lieutenant Durham earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lincoln University and a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from Lindenwood University. Lieutenant Durham has received 5 awards, commendations, and letters of appreciation.

Lieutenant Michael Parks joined the Department in 2001. Lieutenant Parks has previously served in the City of Jennings Precinct, the Auto Crime Unit, and the North County Precinct, and is currently assigned to the General Assignment Unit. Lieutenant Parks earned an Associate’s Degree in Business from Florissant Valley Community College. Lieutenant Parks has received 10 awards, commendations, and letters of appreciation.

