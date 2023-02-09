ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, February 3, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Antjuan Potts, 26 years of age, of the 1600 block of Oliveto Lane in Hazelwood, Missouri 63042, for two counts of Statutory Rape Second Degree, two counts of Statutory Sodomy Second Degree, and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. A booking photo of Potts is attached.

Potts is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement says between August 1, 2020, and August 31, 2020, one of the incidents occurred with a victim less than 17 years old. Between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 23, 2022, the second incident occurred with a victim less than 17 years old. The defendant filmed one of the situations, police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis County Police investigators said they believe there are additional victims of the defendant. If you have information, please contact St. Louis County Police detectives at 314-615-5400. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: