ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, St. Louis County Police Colonel Kenneth L. Gregory announced the promotions of Lieutenants Anthony Cavaletti and John Pfanstiel to the rank of Captain, Sergeant Edward Magee to the rank of Lieutenant, and Police Officers Daniel Bradley, Brandon McCrary, and Matthew Reed to the rank of Sergeant.

Captain Anthony Cavaletti joined the Department in 1999. Captain Cavaletti previously served in the South County Precinct, the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy, the Central County Precinct, the Bureau of Crimes Against Property, the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, and the North County Precinct, and is currently assigned to the Criminal Intelligence Unit. Captain Cavaletti earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Management from Southern Illinois University and a Master’s Degree in Business of Security Management from Webster University. Captain Cavaletti has received 11 Department awards and commendations. Captain John Pfanstiel joined the Department in 1998 with prior military service.

Captain Pfanstiel previously served in the North County Precinct, the Tactical Operations Unit, and the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, and is currently assigned as the Park Ranger Liaison. Captain Pfanstiel earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Central Oklahoma. Captain Pfanstiel has received 25 Department awards and commendations. Lieutenant Edward Magee joined the Department in 2000. Lieutenant Magee previously served in the South County Precinct, the Cold Case Unit, the Central County Precinct, the City of Fenton Precinct, and the City of Jennings Precinct, and is currently assigned to the Patrol Ancillary Services Unit. Lieutenant Magee earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Southeast Missouri State University. Lieutenant Magee has received 7 Department awards and/or commendations. Sergeant Daniel Bradley joined the Department in 2007 with prior military service.

Sergeant Bradley previously served in the Homicide, Robbery, and Sexual Assault Unit and the Domestic Violence Unit, and is currently assigned to the South County Precinct. Sergeant Bradley earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Justice Systems from Truman State University. Sergeant Bradley has received 5 Department awards and commendations. Sergeant Brandon McCrary joined the Department in 2014. Sergeant McCrary previously served in the City of Jennings Precinct and is currently assigned to the Community Outreach Unit.

Sergeant McCrary has received 1 Department award and/or commendation. Sergeant Matthew Reed joined the Department in 2011. Sergeant Reed previously served in the West County Precinct and the South County Precinct and is currently assigned to the Tactical Operations Unit. Sergeant Reed earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Mineral Area College. Sergeant Reed has received 9 Department awards and commendations.

