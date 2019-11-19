ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department announced Tuesday morning that late Monday night, members of the department located the body of who they believe to be missing person Jennifer Rothwell.

Information provided by her husband, Beau Rothwell, 28, the defendant arrested and charged with felony tampering and second-degree murder in the case, through his attorney led to the discovery.

Article continues after sponsor message

Monday afternoon on November 18, 2019, the information guided investigators to a secondary scene in the area of Troy, Mo. This area is approximately one hour northwest of St. Louis.

Beginning around 5:15 p.m. Monday, detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, the Special Response Unit, the Metro Air Support Unit, and others, initiated a search of the area off the roadway of U.S. 61, just north of KK. Ultimately, the body of a white, adult female was discovered at approximately 11:15 p.m.

"We thank the public for all of their tips and assistance and hope this brings some closure to Jennifer's family," St. Louis County Police Department said in a release.

More like this: