ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, June 15, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Tio Robinson, 29 years of age, of the 1500 block of Paceville Court in Conyers, Georgia 30012, for one count of Stealing $25,000 or more. A booking photo of Robinson is attached. Robinson is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

The probable cause statement reads: During a period of approximately one week in late May 2023, Defendant and others visited convenience stores in Affton and South St. Louis County where “electronic no chance amusement devices,” similar to video slot machines and other gaming devices, are located. The men were able to obtain winnings from the machines by altering a $100 bill inserted into the machine to begin game play; the bill could be retained, and the game re-played, without any money being retained by the machine. The devices paid out in the form of vouchers for cash payment that were either cashed out at another machine in the same store or given to a store clerk, in the absence of such payout machines, for payment from the store’s cash register.

The total amount of money obtained by Defendant and his cohorts in this fashion was $30,416.00. The activity was captured on surveillance video and a suspect vehicle, rented by Defendant, in his own name in Georgia, was identified. Defendant and his companions were arrested in St. Charles County during a similar incident, using the same rented vehicle. The arresting officer on that case identified Defendant from photos taken from the incidents in St. Louis County. During an interview following his arrest, Defendant admitted to St. Louis County Police that he and his companions had taken the money, arguing that the machines were themselves illegal.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Property detectives are leading this investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

