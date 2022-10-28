ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor crash near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road which resulted in the death of an adult female.

On October 27, 2022, at 6:00 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the Jennings precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. Arriving officers located two motor vehicles involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a Saturn Ion was traveling southbound on West Florissant Avenue. The Saturn made a left turn into oncoming traffic onto Buzz Westfall Road when it was struck on the passenger side by a Ford transit van.

The driver of the Saturn, a 74-year-old female, was conveyed to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Ford transit van was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no additional occupants in the vehicles.

This is an active investigation. More information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

