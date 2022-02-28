ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road in the North County Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On February 26, 2022, at approximately 11:06 AM, St. Louis County Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road. Two adult males suffered gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The second individual was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigation revealed the two individuals fired rounds at one another after being involved in an altercation on the parking lot.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.



