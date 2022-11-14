ST. LOUIS - The deceased in a fatal motor crash near the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Vaile Avenue has been identified as Laquita Gandy, 45 years of age, of the 1100 block of Garden Village Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63031.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated the fatal motor crash.

On November 12, 2022, at 11:48 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Vaile Avenue. Arriving officers located a motor vehicle crash involving two motor vehicles.

Preliminary investigation has revealed an adult male driving a Buick Lacrosse was traveling northbound on Halls Ferry Road approaching Vaile Avenue when he crossed into southbound traffic striking an adult female driving a Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound.

The female driver of the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Buick suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

