ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive which resulted in the death of an adult male and gunshot wounds to another adult male.

On August 19, 2022, at 3:26 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for an assault in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive. Responding officers located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to area hospitals. One male was later pronounced deceased. The other male is expected to survive.

St. Louis County Police said they are not currently looking for any additional suspects.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

