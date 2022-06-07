ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Intelligence Operations Bureau detectives have located and taken into custody two juveniles who escaped from detention on May 29, 2022.

The two juveniles are 17 years of age.

A spokesman for the Clayton Police Department previously said one of the escaped teens lives in the St. Louis region, while the other lives in Illinois.

Officers notified their parents and local police departments in both of their hometowns after their escapes.

